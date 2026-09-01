Haryana farmers set to launch movement to seek hike in sugarcane prices

Sugarcane farmers are gearing up to launch a movement to press their demand of a hike in the State Advised Price (SAP) of sugarcane to at least Rs 600 a quintal in Haryana.

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The farmers, under the banners of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, have decided to hold a panchayat in Radaur of Yamunanagar on September 3, and then a panchayat at Naraingarh Sugar Mills on September 7 to raise the issues related to the price, schedule and payment of sugarcane.

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The leaders have started holding meetings to mobilise support and invite farmers to reach both panchayats in large numbers.

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The sugarcane farmers’ leaders believe that in the current situation, the sugar mills are unlikely to get adequate stocks for crushing as the farmers will be diverting their produce to crushers to get better prices. They said that the SAP in the state should be increased to Rs 600 a quintal from the current Rs 415 a quintal.

Sugarcane farmer and BKU (Charuni) Ambala spokesman Rajiv Sharma said, “While the cost of production is on the rise, and the sugar prices have also increased, the sugarcane farmers are still not getting remunerative prices for their produce. Due to rising expenses and delayed payments by the sugar mills, the farmers have started shifting to other crops, following which a decline in the area under sugarcane crop is being observed.”

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“Last year the crushers had offered Rs 470 a quintal due to which a large number of farmers had diverted their sugarcane to crushers instead of delivering to the sugar mills. This year, we are expecting that the crushers will be offering more than last year, and again the farmers will prefer offloading their produce at crushers. The government should increase the sugarcane prices to Rs 600 a quintal to ensure that the sugar mills keep getting adequate stocks. If the demands are not met, the farmers will be forced to launch an agitation, he said.

Vinod Rana, president of Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said “We have come to know that after a rise in sugar prices, the crushers in some other states have started offering Rs 500 to 550 a quintal for sugarcane. We believe that even in Haryana, the crusher operators will offer over Rs 500 a quintal this year. As per a survey conducted, around 22,000-acre are under sugarcane, against around 24,000-acre last year under the Naraingarh Sugar Mills. Inadequate stocks for crushing with sugar mills will not only affect sugar production but also affect the farmers in the coming years.”

“A delay in the payment by the Naraingarh Sugar Mills has been another major concern. The unions have decided to hold kisan panchayats to raise the farmers’ concerns strongly. The government should ensure that there is no delay in starting the crushing season at the sugar mills, and that they get adequate stocks. We will try to meet Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana about the issues related to sugarcane, and request him to protect the farmers’ interests,” he said.