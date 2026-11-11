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Home / Haryana / Haryana farmers to hold statewide protests over cane price

Haryana farmers to hold statewide protests over cane price

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:41 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Farmer leaders hold a press conference in Rohtak on Tuesday.
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The Haryana unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has announced a series of statewide protests to press for an increase in sugarcane prices and raise other pending demands.

As part of the agitation, a farmers’ panchayat will be organised at Bhali Sugar Mill in Rohtak district on November 23. This will be followed by a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2.

The organisation will also launch village-level campaigns to mobilise farmers for the agitation.

The announcement was made at a press conference here on Tuesday following a meeting of Kisan Sabha office-bearers.

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They said sugarcane growers across the state were demanding a price of Rs 600 per quintal, alleging that the rates announced by the government did not adequately compensate them for rising input costs.

The government has announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal over the next two crushing seasons, fixing the sugarcane price at Rs 430 per quintal for 2026-27 and Rs 450 per quintal for 2027-28.

The AIKS termed the hike a “cruel joke” on the farming community, arguing that the announced rates fell far short of farmers’ expectations.

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“The government's failure to adequately increase sugarcane prices despite rising input costs is a betrayal of farmers, forcing us to announce a series of protests against this anti-farmer attitude of the government,” said Inderjit Singh, national vice-president of the AIKS.

He was accompanied by AIKS district president Sunil Malik and secretary Sumit Dalal.

Singh alleged that instead of addressing farmers’ concerns, the government was implementing policies that were further damaging agriculture.

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“Following a call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers across the country will organise demonstrations on November 26 to mark six years of the historic farmers’ movement on the Delhi borders. In Haryana, farmers will assemble in Bahadurgarh and march towards the Tikri border over the demand,” he said.

Singh claimed that several key promises made to farmers during the agitation remained unfulfilled, including a legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, debt relief for farmers and agricultural workers, and withdrawal of the Seed Bill.

Regarding local issues in Rohtak district, the Kisan Sabha announced that a delegation would meet the Deputy Commissioner on November 18 to seek the release of pending compensation for crop losses and the resolution of issues related to solar-powered tubewells.

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