Haryana farmers upbeat, private firms offer high oilseed prices

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, February 11

The prices for oilseeds crop being offered by private players have brought some relief for farmers after untimely rains affected the yield.

Farmers are now getting Rs 6,100 to Rs 6,600 per quintal for toria oilseeds.

Ramesh Kumar, a farmer from Khanpur Brahmana, said: “Against the production of around eight to nine quintal per acre, this year, the yield is around seven quintal per acre. Last year, I had sold my crop for Rs 5,400 a quintal, but traders are offering Rs 6,300 a quintal this year.”

Bishpal Singh Rana, who reached the Ambala city grain market from Rajpura, said: “Mustard and toria are sensitive crops. Untimely rains affected the seeds, but still the quality of the produce turned out to be good, for which private players are offering Rs 6,200-Rs 6,500 a quintal. The increase in labour has led to rise in the input cost, but we are hopeful that farmers will be able to have some good margins this year.”

Farmers from Patiala also reached the city grain market with their produce.

Dalel Singh, secretary, Ambala city grain market, said: “Over 150 quintal of seeds have arrived in the grain market till Wednesday and the stocks are being purchased by the private players for Rs 6,100 to Rs 6,600 a quintal, as per the quality.”

Deputy Director Agriculture Girish Nagpal said: “Higher oil prices and the efforts made in the field for crop diversification have started showing good results. Farmers have started shifting from wheat crop to oilseed crops.”

Meanwhile, in the Shahabad grain market of Kurukshetra, over 2,225 quintal of ‘toria’ oilseeds arrived till Wednesday.

Krishan Kumar Malik, secretary, Shahabad grain market, said: “The oilseed is fetching from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,900 a quintal as per the quality in the Shahabad grain market.”

