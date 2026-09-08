Haryana: Fashion students make handmade gifts for Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day was recently celebrated at the Fashion Designing Department of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), with students expressing their gratitude through cultural performances and creative gift-making.

Faculty members Gurpreet, Rupinder, Beant, Kanishka and Kanchan attended the programme. Students thanked their teachers for guiding them in education and personal development. The highlight of the event was the handmade gifts prepared by the students. Instead of buying traditional presents, they used their designing skills to create artwork, greeting cards, personalised portraits and other mementos for their teachers.

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Students said teachers not only helped them master their subjects but also guided them in dealing with challenges, choosing the right path and recognising their talents. They said teachers played an important role in shaping their creativity and helped them become independent and successful. Students presented cultural programmes and spoke on the role of teachers in building society and the nation.