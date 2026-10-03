Haryana: Fatehabad man arrested for Rs 1-crore ‘fraud’

The Economic Cell of the Fatehabad police on Friday arrested a man in connection with an alleged Rs 1-crore fraud case registered at the Jakhal police station.

The accused, Malkit Singh, a resident of Saniana village in Fatehabad district, allegedly cheated Dilbag Singh, a resident of Gurdwara Basti, Jakhal, by promising high monthly returns on a business investment and assuring him that the principal amount would be returned after a year.

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In his complaint, Dilbag Singh alleged that he had sold his land given around Rs 1 crore to the accused and his associates through various bank accounts and in cash. Some money was reportedly returned initially, but the remaining amount and promised profits were not paid.

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A case was registered on June 6 under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

Economic Cell in-charge Inspector Jaswant said Malkit Singh would be produced before a court. The police are questioning him to establish the facts of the case and to ascertain the involvement of other suspects.