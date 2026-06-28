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Home / Haryana / Haryana's Fatehabad village restores pond to end waterlogging woes

Haryana's Fatehabad village restores pond to end waterlogging woes

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:06 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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An earthmoving machine digs up the Pinana pond after the removal of encroachments at Nehla village in Fatehabad district.
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In a major step towards finding a permanent solution to waterlogging before the monsoon, the gram panchayat of Nehla village in Fatehabad district has started restoring the Pinana pond after clearing decades-old encroachments from the site.

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The pond, located in the middle of the village, had remained partially encroached upon for nearly 50 years. The panchayat has now begun deepening the pond using modern machinery to increase its rainwater storage capacity and reduce waterlogging during the rainy season.

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According to the panchayat, around 1.75 acres of the 4.5-acre pond land, recorded under Khasra No. 416, had been illegally occupied by 24 families. Eight families had built permanent houses, while 16 others had set up cattle sheds, dung up pits and other temporary structures. Following repeated notices and action initiated under the government directions, the occupants voluntarily removed the encroachments. Sarpanch Krishna Kumar Dhillon and Gram Sachiv Vikram Siwach said the pond was initially planned to be excavated under MGNREGA. However, due to the area’s waterlogged soil and high groundwater table, the work is now being carried out using heavy machinery. The aim is to complete the deepening before the monsoon so that the pond can store maximum rainwater.

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The panchayat said the villagers had extended full support to the restoration drive, raising hopes of long-term relief from waterlogging.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer Rishabh Singla praised the initiative, saying the revival of encroachment-free village ponds is an important step towards water conservation and a sustainable solution to waterlogging.

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