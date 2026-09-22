Haryana: Fee payments, affiliation applications go online as MDU launches e-portal

Now, colleges affiliated with Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, will be able not only to deposit various fees and make payments but also to submit documents related to affiliation and other programmes online, as the university authorities have taken a step towards digitising and streamlining administrative processes with the launch of a College Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) portal.

“Around 240 degree, education, engineering and law colleges are currently affiliated with MDU. The portal will enable affiliated colleges to access several university-related services online, reducing paperwork and the need for physical visits to university offices,” said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer, MDU.

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Vice-Chancellor Milap Punia, after launching the portal on Tuesday, said the initiative was aimed at making university services more accessible, transparent and efficient for affiliated colleges. The digital system would help reduce paperwork, save time and facilitate faster and more systematic processing of applications and other college-related matters, he added.

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“We are continuously working towards providing modern and user-friendly digital services to our affiliated colleges. The College ERP portal is an important step in this direction and will strengthen coordination between the university and affiliated colleges. The concerned officers and employees have been directed to ensure effective implementation and smooth functioning of the portal,” said the VC.

Randeep Rana, Dean, Academic Affairs, said the portal provides an online facility for the payment of affiliation and college continuation fees. Colleges can make payments through UPI, debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, NEFT and RTGS. The online system is expected to make fee payments more convenient while enabling the university to maintain records and monitor transactions more efficiently, he added.

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“The portal also allows colleges to submit online applications for additional intake and for increasing the number of courses, seats or subjects. Facilities have also been introduced for applications related to the revival, re-affiliation and shifting of colleges, besides applications for opening new colleges,” Rana added.

He maintained that the university plans to gradually bring more college-related services under the ERP portal, providing affiliated colleges with a single digital platform for a wider range of administrative processes.

Earlier, Rajesh Punia, Dean, College Development Council, gave a detailed presentation on the portal and its various features. Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal, Prof Harish Dureja, Prof Yudhvir, Dr Satish Malik, Prof Jitender Kumar, Sunit Mukherjee, Mukesh Bhatt and Dr Ravi Prabhat were among those present on the occasion.