Haryana files affidavit on provision of basic facilities in govt schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed its satisfaction with an affidavit filed by the School Education Department, Haryana, regarding progress in providing basic facilities

in schools.

Expressing satisfaction over the department’s commitment to basic facilities in the schools, the court granted an exemption to the officers concerned from personal appearance. The affidavit outlined the successful implementation of necessary facilities related to toilets and electricity connections in both boys and girls schools.

The School Education Department, in its affidavit, has highlighted the allocation of budget for the construction of additional classrooms and other essential rooms, accompanied by a timeline for the completion of these vital infrastructure projects.

Moreover, the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, has assured the court that the issue of teacher vacancies was being addressed as the top priority. A report on the recruitment process and the status of vacancies will be presented before the court at the next hearing scheduled for February 2.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, a new affidavit could not be presented during the previous hearing. In response, the High Court issued an interim order on November 23, 2023, directing the rectification of school deficiencies. Subsequently, all identified shortcomings, including the provision of drinking water, toilets for boys and girls, and electricity facilities, have been addressed.