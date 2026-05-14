Haryana final electoral rolls to be published on September 22

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A. Sreenivas said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced to conduct Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a phased manner across 16 states and three union territories.

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Under the third phase of the campaign, July 1 has been fixed as the qualifying date for Haryana. Preparatory work, training, and printing activities will be carried out from June 5 to June 14.

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The CEO said that as of May 12, the total number of voters in Haryana stood at 2.07 crore.

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For the Special Summary Revision exercise, 20,629 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been appointed across the state to conduct door-to-door verification and collect voters’ information from June 15 to July 14. So far, 12,917 BLOs have been appointed by various political parties.

He further stated that the rationalisation and reorganisation of polling stations will be completed by July 14, while the draft electoral rolls will be published on July 21. Thereafter, claims and objections can be filed from July 21 to August 20.

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Disposal of claims and objections will be undertaken from July 21 to September 18. Following the Special Summary Revision process, the final electoral roll will be published on September 22.

Appealing to the people of the state, Sreenivas said citizens should cooperate with election officials and BLOs in this important democratic exercise. He also urged political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents at every polling station to help ensure the preparation of an error-free and transparent electoral roll.