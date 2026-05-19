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Home / Haryana / Haryana finalises boxing squad for Asian championship trials

Haryana finalises boxing squad for Asian championship trials

Over 100 pugilists participate in U-23 trials at Sports University

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Boxers in action at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, on Monday.
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The Sports University of Haryana (SUOH), in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh, successfully organised the U-23 boxing trials for the forthcoming Asian Championship trials, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Institute of Sports, Patiala, from May 27.

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Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar graced the occasion as the chief guest and encouraged the participants. The trials were conducted in a completely transparent and fair manner and all boxers expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and selection process.

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The trials for the selection of the Haryana team were conducted under the guidance of Olympians and Arjuna Award winners Jai Bhagwan and Dinesh Kumar. Omveer Hooda, Secretary of the Haryana Boxing Sangh, and Naveen Hooda, Joint Secretary, expressed their gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, deans and coaches for successfully organising the trials.

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More than 100 boxers from various districts of Haryana participated in the trials across different weight categories. Simran, Tamanna, Priyanka, Mohini, Ravina, Sakshi, Nisha, Rudrika and Ritika have been selected for the women’s team in various weight categories.

Similarly, Jitesh, Jatin, Pankaj Kumar, Priyanshu, Neeraj, Sahil, Krish, Daksh and Ishan Kataria have been selected for the men’s team. Notably, Mohini and Ritika of SUOH also won their respective bouts.

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