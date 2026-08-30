Haryana: Financial aid announced for cotton farmers

The state government has decided to provide financial assistance to farmers for adopting micronutrients and integrated pest management (IPM) practices with the objective of increasing cotton productivity and protecting crops from pests.

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Under the special scheme, the cotton growers in the state can avail financial assistance. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the farmers will be provided a subsidy of 50 per cent of the cost of agricultural inputs for micronutrients and integrated pest management, or Rs 2,000 per acre, whichever is lower. The benefit will be available for a maximum of two acres.

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He said farmers will have to purchase the agricultural inputs strictly in accordance with the recommendations of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, from semi-government agencies, cooperative societies or authorised dealers.

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To avail the subsidy, farmers will subsequently have to upload their purchase bills on the Agriculture Department’s official portal, www.agriharyana.gov.in.

The Minister further said the department has fixed September 15 as the last date for uploading the bills.

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He urged the eligible farmers to avail the benefit of the scheme within the stipulated period. For any assistance or further information, farmers can contact the toll-free number 1800-180-2117 or the Deputy Director of Agriculture of their respective district.