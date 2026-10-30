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Home / Haryana / Haryana firecracker ban: Complete ban in NCR, only green crackers allowed in non-NCR districts

Haryana firecracker ban: Complete ban in NCR, only green crackers allowed in non-NCR districts

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has now asked authorities in non-NCR districts to enforce the order 'in letter and spirit', marking the instruction as 'most urgent'

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:45 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Ahead of Diwali, Haryana has imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in its NCR districts, while only green crackers are permitted in non-NCR districts. Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has now asked authorities in non-NCR districts to enforce the order “in letter and spirit”, marking the instruction as “most urgent”.

In a letter, the board forwarded an order issued by Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department on October 5, 2025, to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), deputy commissioners, police heads and its regional officers in non-NCR districts.

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In NCR districts, including Gurugram, directions issued on February 28, 2025, under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, impose a year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers. The ban extends to online delivery. Green crackers are not exempted.

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In non-NCR districts, the manufacture, sale and use of joined crackers, known as series crackers or laris, is banned, along with all firecrackers other than green crackers. Barium salts in fireworks are barred throughout the year. E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon have been barred from accepting online orders or completing sales in these districts.

Even green crackers face time restrictions. On Diwali and festivals such as Gurpurab, they can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the window is from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

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The orders follow the Supreme Court’s direction dated January 17, 2025, in the MC Mehta case, which asked Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to impose a perpetual ban similar to Delhi’s. The orders note that firecrackers release metal particles, toxins and harmful chemicals and raise PM2.5 and PM10 levels, and that pollution in and around NCR peaks between October and January.

Deputy commissioners, police heads and HSPCB regional officers have been directed to create public awareness about the ban and ensure compliance. Violators are liable for penalty under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Activists, however, say the rules are not the problem. “Implementation is the key requirement, and that is what is lacking every year,” said Ruchika Sethi, an anti-pollution activist. “Crackers are already being burst in NCR districts like Gurugram without any check.”

Whether district administrations and police act against sellers and violators before air quality worsens will decide if the ban holds this festival season.

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