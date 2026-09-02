Haryana fixes strict timelines for mutation disposal, Patwaris to clear cases in 5 days

Haryana has fixed strict time limits for the disposal of mutation cases by revenue officials, with Patwaris now required to clear cases within five days and Kanungos and Circle Revenue Officers (CROs) within three days each, in a move aimed at cutting pendency and bringing greater accountability into the mutation process.

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The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr Sumita Misra, convened to assess the Auto-Mutation System, mutation and Jamabandi formats, Digital Crop Survey, and citizen communication services.

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The prescribed timelines will be built into the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), making mutation disposal more time-bound across the state.

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A dedicated Monitoring Cell will also be set up to track Auto-Mutation implementation, pending cases, resolution of technical tickets, and problems faced at the field level on a regular basis.

She informed that through strenuous efforts, more than 5 lakh mutation cases have been successfully resolved resulting in a significant reduction in mutation pendency across the state.

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Addressing the nearly 40,000 legacy mutation cases still pending migration from Web-HALRIS, Dr Misra directed that a test check of the Auto-Mutation System be completed within two days and, subject to satisfactory verification, all pending legacy cases be migrated to the new system within 10 days, with pending records and data to be reviewed and cleared on priority.

The Auto-Mutation System, launched on June 23 has significantly transformed the mutation process by seamlessly integrating property registration with mutation services.

Under the system, mutation is initiated automatically upon property registration, eliminating the need for a separate application and reducing the need for repeated visits to Tehsil offices.

Citizens can track the status of their mutations online in real time and access, download and print mutation records from anywhere, anytime. The technology-driven, paperless system is ensuring timely updation of land records while enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability in revenue administration and facilitating faster delivery of services and benefits to farmers, landowners and other stakeholders.

The department is also simplifying mutation documents for citizens and field staff. The revised Mutation Print Format will be generated in Hindi, with all column headings displayed in simple language, the New Khewat Number added to Column 7, and the consideration amount or transaction value recorded wherever applicable.

In a citizen-centric push, applicants will now receive WhatsApp notifications at every stage of mutation processing, while the department's chatbot "Bhumitra" is being renamed "HRY-Bhumitra."

The Jamabandi format, too, is being revamped to incorporate the ‘Hadbast’ Number, ULPIN, Land Survey Number and the landowner's address. Further, Dr Misra directed that the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) to furnish Digital Crop Survey data by September 7 for analysis of discrepancies with Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) data.