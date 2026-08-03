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Home / Haryana / Haryana forms panel to bring contractual employees under Service Security Law

Haryana forms panel to bring contractual employees under Service Security Law

Registration, verification timelines on Service Security e-portal extended for various categories of workers

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:47 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The committee will examine proposals and prepare a certified list of eligible entities to be brought under the
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The Haryana Government has constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, to bring various organisations within the ambit of the Service Security Portal under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024, and Rules, 2025. The registration and verification timelines on the Service Security web portal have also been extended for various categories of contractual employees.

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According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the Administrative Secretary of the organisation concerned and the Special Secretary, Human Resources Department, will be members of the committee. In addition, a representative of the Advocate General of Haryana, not below the rank of Additional Advocate General, has been included as Legal Advisor.

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The committee will examine proposals received in respect of entities falling under the category of authorities defined in the Act and prepare a certified list of eligible entities. It will also examine proposals submitted by various organisations through their respective Administrative Secretaries, along with agenda notes.

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The committee will further lay down specific and objective criteria for inclusion of entities in accordance with the definition of authority prescribed under Section 2(f) of the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024.

In the same sequence, the government has also decided to extend the timelines for various stages on the portal (www.securedemployees.csharyana.gov.in). The extension will apply to four categories of contractual employees—computer faculty and lab attendants of the School Education Department, contractual employees appointed through DITS (excluding HARTRON) and contractual employees of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

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As per the revised schedule, eligible employees can register themselves on the portal up to August 7. Thereafter, the applications will be verified by the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) concerned by August 14, while verification by the Head of Department concerned will be completed by August 21.

The Chief Secretary has directed all departments concerned to ensure that all processes are completed within the stipulated timelines.

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