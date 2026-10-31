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Home / Haryana / Panchkula school assault case: Haryana forms panel to probe attack on 6-year-old girl

Panchkula school assault case: Haryana forms panel to probe attack on 6-year-old girl

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda says those found guilty will not be spared; Child Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:12 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Fazil, uncle of the six-year-old girl allegedly assaulted by a boy at a government school in Sector 20, Panchkula, with other residents, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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The Haryana Government has constituted a committee to investigate the assault on a six-year-old girl, a kindergarten student, allegedly by an eight-year-old boy studying in Class III at a government school in Sector 20, Panchkula.

The incident reportedly took place on October 28, when the boy allegedly attacked the girl with a brick, stones and a flower pot on the school premises.

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She reportedly lost consciousness following the assault and sustained serious facial injuries. She was rushed for medical treatment and later referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

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Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Saturday said the committee would soon submit its report to the government and that those found guilty would, under no circumstances, be spared.

He said the government was treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and that strict action would be taken against anyone found to have been negligent.

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Emphasising that there would be no compromise on the safety of children, Dhanda said accountability would be established to ensure appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.

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