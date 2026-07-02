Haryana gears up for four-phase Army recruitment drive

Haryana is set to host the Indian Army recruitment rallies under the Agnipath Scheme in four phases beginning July 20, with the state government putting in place an elaborate administrative and logistical framework to ensure the smooth conduct of one of the largest youth recruitment drives in the state.

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Reviewing the preparations on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed all departments to work in close coordination with the Army authorities and ensure that the recruitment process is conducted in a transparent, efficient and candidate-friendly manner.

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Chairing a high-level meeting of the State Steering Committee, the Chief Secretary reviewed the recruitment calendar, district-wise preparedness and the responsibilities assigned to various departments.

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He said Haryana has a distinguished tradition of contributing to the country's Armed Forces, and it is the responsibility of the state administration to provide every possible support so that aspiring candidates can participate in the recruitment process without any inconvenience.

Brigadier RS Chib, DDG, ZRO Ambala, informed the meeting that the first recruitment rally will be organised at Rohtak from July 20 to July 27, 2026, for candidates from Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak and Sonepat districts.

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The second rally will be held at Bhiwani from September 2 to September 18, covering Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari. The third rally will be organised at Ambala from October 12 to October 25 for candidates from Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Chandigarh, while the final phase will take place at Hisar between January and March 2027, covering Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Candidates have been advised to contact the respective Army Recruiting Offices (AROs) for further information.

The Chief Secretary undertook a comprehensive review of the arrangements required for the rallies, including venue preparedness, accommodation for candidates and Army personnel, security deployment, traffic regulation, transportation, drinking water, sanitation, uninterrupted electricity supply, medical facilities and ambulances at the venues, fire safety, and other essential civic amenities.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to personally oversee the preparations and ensure that all arrangements are completed well before the commencement of the rallies. Regular coordination meetings with the Army Recruitment Organisation were also emphasised.

Rastogi also directed the appointment of nodal officers in every district to coordinate with the Army authorities.