Haryana gears up for kharif procurement season

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal has said the state government is gearing up for the kharif procurement season. Despite the official procurement date being October 1, the state has sought permission from the Centre to commence the process from September 20. Speaking to mediapersons today, Dalal expressed confidence that the approval from the Centre would be granted soon.

The Agriculture Minister assured farmers that the government would extend insurance coverage to those who had not been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said there were three clusters for insurance companies in Haryana. In Cluster 1, the work of insurance had been given to Agriculture Insurance Company. Cluster 2 was also allotted to the same company, but due to a court case, the company refused to work in this cluster.

Keeping in view the interests of the farmers, the government had now decided that the farmers in Cluster 2, who had paid the premium amount, and if the company did not provide insurance, the Agriculture Department would insure them. There would be no change in the premium amount.

Divulging details about fertiliser availability, Dalal affirmed that there would be no shortage in the state. The government had taken measures to ensure an ample supply of fertilisers, he stated. Dalal said recently a meeting was held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the availability of fertilisers.

Addressing media questions pertaining to the pricing of millets, the minister said market prices were currently below the minimum support price (MSP). If unfavourable market conditions persisted, the government would either compensate farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana or initiate direct procurement at MSP, said Dalal.

DY CM: Deploy fire brigades at mandis

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala directed officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department for the timely deployment of fire brigades near the mandis so that fire incidents could be controlled immediately

The Deputy Chief Minister said the target for purchasing paddy had been set at 60 lakh metric tonnes and 215 procurement centres would be set up for the purchase of paddy, 92 for millet, 19 for maize, 13 for sunflower, 38 for moong, 27 for sesame, 22 for arhar and 10 for urad

#Agriculture