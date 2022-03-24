Haryana gears up to tackle threat of pink bollworm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Taking note of serious threat of pink bollworm to cotton crop, Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Sumita Misra, has directed the field staff to complete the farmers’ awareness campaign and ensure cleaning of old cotton sticks/piles and fumigation of cotton ginning factories and oil mills by March 31.

She has also reviewed the action plan of the department for controlling the pink ball worm.

An official spokesperson said taking note of the said threat, the department had already covered about 85 per cent of the villages of cotton-growing districts and educated farmers through Kisan Melas and trainings by involving the Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, and private firms.

Besides this, the department has also chalked out a weekly programme activity calendar to increase the area under cotton cultivation and to implement various advisories throughout the cropping season for better production.

Hardeep Singh, Director General, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, is leading the department campaign of cleaning the old stock of cotton sticks in the villages and the fumigation of cotton factories.

The spokesperson added that cotton was mainly grown in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind, Sonipat, Palwal Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Panipat, Kaithal, Rohtak and Mewat. During the previous season, cotton was grown on an area of 15.90 lakh acres and it was infested with pink ball worm to some extent in a few pockets of the state and losses in the yield were noticed. Now, the Department of Agriculture has fixed a target of 19.25 lakh acres for the Kharif-2022 season.

Orders for staff

