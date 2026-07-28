DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana girl opens beauty parlour after training, bank loan support

Haryana girl opens beauty parlour after training, bank loan support

Despite her family responsibilities and limited resources, Bulbul, a resident of Kalba village in Nangal Chaudhary tehsil of Haryana's Mahendragarh district, remained determined to start her own business

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Nangal Chaudhary, Updated At : 07:12 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bulbul at her beauty parlour. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Bulbul, a resident of Kalba village in the Nangal Chaudhary tehsil of Haryana's Mahendragarh district, has proved that with proper guidance and dedication, a path to self-reliance can be created even in difficult circumstances.

Advertisement

Despite her family responsibilities and limited resources, Bulbul remained determined to start her own business.

Advertisement

She received training from the Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (R-SETI) at Nasibpur. On the advice of a relative, Bulbul contacted R-SETI and enrolled herself in the junior beauty practitioner course. While managing her four-year-old daughter and family responsibilities, she successfully completed the training.

Advertisement

At the institute, she was taught the fundamentals of beauty parlour operations, along with practical aspects such as business management, market surveys, account-keeping, and customer relations.

After completing her training on October 10, 2025, she planned to establish her own business.

Advertisement

With the support of the institute and the Nangal Chaudhary branch of PNB, she received a bank loan of Rs 3 lakh. Adding her own savings of Rs 2 lakh, she opened a beauty parlour.

At present, Bulbul earns Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per month from her business. This not only enables her to financially support her family but also serves as an inspiration for other women.

"I believe that by acquiring skills through organisations like R-SETI and utilising government loan schemes, anyone can move towards self-reliance," says Bulbul.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts