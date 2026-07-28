Haryana girl opens beauty parlour after training, bank loan support

Bulbul, a resident of Kalba village in the Nangal Chaudhary tehsil of Haryana's Mahendragarh district, has proved that with proper guidance and dedication, a path to self-reliance can be created even in difficult circumstances.

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Despite her family responsibilities and limited resources, Bulbul remained determined to start her own business.

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She received training from the Punjab National Bank (PNB)'s Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (R-SETI) at Nasibpur. On the advice of a relative, Bulbul contacted R-SETI and enrolled herself in the junior beauty practitioner course. While managing her four-year-old daughter and family responsibilities, she successfully completed the training.

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At the institute, she was taught the fundamentals of beauty parlour operations, along with practical aspects such as business management, market surveys, account-keeping, and customer relations.

After completing her training on October 10, 2025, she planned to establish her own business.

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With the support of the institute and the Nangal Chaudhary branch of PNB, she received a bank loan of Rs 3 lakh. Adding her own savings of Rs 2 lakh, she opened a beauty parlour.

At present, Bulbul earns Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per month from her business. This not only enables her to financially support her family but also serves as an inspiration for other women.

"I believe that by acquiring skills through organisations like R-SETI and utilising government loan schemes, anyone can move towards self-reliance," says Bulbul.