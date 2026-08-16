Haryana girls bring home medals, khaps bring back diktats

As Haryana’s daughters continue to bring home medals and global recognition, the state’s khap panchayats are busy reviving prescriptions on how women should dress, whom they should marry and how they should conduct themselves.

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At a marathon meeting in Ramrai village of Jind district on August 1, the Naugama khap panchayat announced a lifelong social boycott of couples who marry in violation of norms prescribed by khaps. It also called for discouraging girls from wearing what it termed ‘’provocative’’ clothing.

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The diktats came even as Haryana’s women athletes were making their mark at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Bhiwani district alone produced seven medallists, including five gold medallists among its pugilists, while another Bhiwani girl won a medal in discus throw. Rewari’s para athlete Sharmila Dhankar also won gold in shot put.

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The khap leaders maintained that same-gotra marriages were harmful to society and could lead to social problems.

“There is no problem with the clothes worn by sportspersons while playing. They have to wear them according to the requirements of their sport. But outside the sports ground, they wear normal clothes,” said Nar Singh, general secretary of the Sangwan khap.

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The diktats, however, have drawn sharp reactions from the younger generation, with both men and women questioning the khaps’ claim to be guardians of tradition and culture.

Woman activist Savita said exposure to education and sports had widened the horizons of girls and made them more conscious of their rights.

“In sports, traditional dresses cannot be worn as athletes require sports outfits for exercise and competition. Once they become aware of their rights, the girls are willing to take their own decisions as guaranteed by the Constitution. Even now, the girls are struggling for their space and the right to make their own decisions, as the old yardsticks can no longer work,” she said.

She said the reaction of the youth to such diktats was spontaneous and pointed out that young people, particularly women, had little representation in khap panchayats.

“There is no participation of the youth, especially women, in such khap panchayats, which reflect a Taliban-like mindset. As society progresses, old-fashioned traditions are bound to crumble which are mostly targeted at women,” she said.

Sunil Jaglan, former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind and founder of the ‘Selfie With Daughter’ campaign, said khaps should focus on boys rather than imposing restrictions on girls.

“Khap panchayats should focus on the improvement of behaviour of boys instead of girls. There is a need for guiding the boys about showing respect to others, especially girls,” he said.

Naugama khap spokesperson Umed Singh, however, said there would be no dilution of the decisions.

“This is not for girls and also for boys, decision is same for both. We got reaction from youth and for this we are holding another meeting to take the issue ahead,” he said.

“If anybody is not in agreement with our decisions, they can disagree, but there should be a proper way to do it. We know the need to go according to the Constitution but we also have traditions and social norms. Those who are reacting are narrow-minded people. Wrestlers and boxers are our pride. Can the youth who are reacting to our decision compare themselves with players like Vinesh and Sakshi Malik? Sportspersons wear clothes according to the requirements of their games,” he said.

Singh said the khap would also reach out to girls by organising seminars to discuss the issues.