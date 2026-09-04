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Home / Haryana / Haryana gives two months’ breather before new property tax rates kick in

Haryana gives two months’ breather before new property tax rates kick in

From October 1, all property owners shall pay property tax only in accordance with the new rate structure, which is more than what people used to pay under the 2013 rates

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The new property tax structure is collector rate-based, which increases every year. Photo: Tribune file
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The Haryana Government has given a two-month window to pay property tax at the 2013 rates, after which payment will be mandatory at the new, enhanced rates.

The state government issued a notification on September 1 that the new system of taxation and rates shall be applicable with effect from August 1, 2026. However, the notification added, “the property owners/occupiers of the property shall have the option to pay the property tax as per the old notification dated the 11th October, 2013 till two months counted with effect from 1st August, 2026”.

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From October 1, all property owners shall pay property tax only in accordance with the new rate structure, which is more than what people used to pay under the 2013 rates.

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The state government has also clarified that property owners who have already paid property tax will be unaffected by the new enhanced rates until the financial year 2026-2027.

Also, the new property tax structure will have no impact on arrears and interest till financial year 2025-2026, and the arrears and interest till then shall remain as they are. From financial year 2026-2027, all the properties shall be assessed for property tax as per this new property tax structure.

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The new property tax structure is collector rate-based, which increases every year.

The new system doesn’t simply impose the full revised property tax immediately where it is higher than the existing tax. It provides annual caps on the increase until the full revised assessed tax is reached. For residential properties, the annual increase is capped at 1.25 times for houses with a size up to 250 sq mts, 1.25 times for flats up to 100 sq mts, 1.5 times for houses with a size of more than 250 sq mts to 350 sq mts, and two times for all other residential properties.

For industrial properties, the cap rate ranges from 1.5 to 3 times, depending on property size.

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