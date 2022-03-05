Haryana got Rs 318 cr as Covid donations: Khattar

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, March 4
The Haryana Corona Relief Fund (HCRF) received Rs 318.91 crore in donations during the three waves of Covid-19 while Rs 142.79 crore was spent out of it.
This information was provided by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in response to an un-starred question by Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Chautala during the ongoing Budget session today.
Expenditure
- Rs 41 cr spent on procurement of equipment
- Rs 35 cr on assistance to unorganised workers
- Rs 20 cr on board & lodging of hospital staff
- Rs 11cr on buying medical oxygen, hiring tankers
The CM’s reply mentioned that the maximum amount of Rs 41 crore was spent on procurement of medical equipment among other things, while Rs 35 crore was spent on providing assistance to the workers in the unorganised sector.
While Rs 20 crore was paid to the Haryana Tourism Corporation for board and lodging of doctors and paramedical staff, Rs 5.5 crore was spent on the purchase of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and Rs 5.5 crore on arranging and hiring of cryogenic tankers.
The State Ayush Society purchased ayurvedic medicine Coronil for Rs 5.23 crore and ration worth Rs 6.53 crore was distributed to the public. The government spent Rs 8.22 crore on facilitating movement of stranded persons via trains. A sum of Rs 3.47 crore was spent on 6,938 beneficiaries who underwent home isolation (BPL families).
The remaining amount was spent on ex gratia to BPL families, treatment of Covid patients (BPL families) in private hospitals and ex gratia to safai karamcharis among others.
The CM said the balance amount would be spent on strengthening health infrastructure to combat challenges of any new variants of Covid and other eventualities of the pandemic.
