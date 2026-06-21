Haryana Government adds 13 fast-track courts as NDPS cases continue to increase

In a major push to strengthen its fight against drug trafficking, the Haryana Government has established 13 additional fast-track courts for the speedy trial of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, taking the total number of such courts in the state to 21.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Administration of Justice) Sudhir Rajpal, one court of Additional Sessions Judge each has been established in Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula, Rohtak and Yamunanagar. Two additional courts have been set up in Fatehabad, where one fast-track court is already functional, while six more courts have been established in Sirsa, which already had one such court.

Advertisement

The notification states that the Haryana Governor has appointed the Additional Sessions Judges to preside over these courts in concurrence with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. These courts have been created specifically “for the purposes of speedy trial of offences” under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

The state had set up its first two fast-track NDPS courts in Sirsa and Fatehabad in April 2022. Six more courts became operational in February 2023 in Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat.

The expansion comes amid a sharp rise in NDPS cases across Haryana. Official data show that the state registered a record 3,738 FIRs under the NDPS Act in 2025, leading to the arrest of 6,801 accused. Between 2020 and 2025, Haryana registered 20,519 FIRs and arrested 35,207 persons under the Act, with the number of cases increasing every year.