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Home / Haryana / Haryana Government announces interest waiver on property tax dues

Haryana Government announces interest waiver on property tax dues

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 16, 2026 IST
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Haryana has granted a one-time waiver of 100 per cent interest on pending property tax arrears from the financial year 2010-11 to 2024-25. Representational photo
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In a relief for taxpayers, the Urban Local Bodies Department Haryana has granted a one-time waiver of 100 per cent interest on pending property tax arrears from the financial year 2010-11 to 2024-25.

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A notification was issued by the government on Friday, urging people to take advantage of the scheme. Taxpayers will be able to avail the benefit if they clear their dues and self-certify their property details on the portal by June 30.

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The notification further states that in cases of late payment, interest of 1.5 per cent per month, or part thereof will continue to be charged. The scheme aims to encourage citizens to deposit dues and update property information within the stipulated period.

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Officials of the Karnal Municipal Corporation claimed that the decision would provide a relief to thousands of property owners across Haryana and help urban local bodies improve tax collection and maintain updated property.

A senior official said CM Nayab Singh Saini had announced the interest waiver a few days back. “I have been waiting for this scheme, which is a major relief,” said Sukhwinder Singh Chawla, a resident.

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