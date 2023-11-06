Haryana government asks NCR deputy commissioners to decide on school closure as AQI turns ‘severe’

PTI

Chandigarh, November 6

The Haryana government has asked the deputy commissioners in the National Capital Region to assess the situation in their districts and take a call on closing schools due to the high level of pollution.

For the last few days, the AQI has turned ‘severe’ in some Haryana districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, and Hisar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

In the November 5 letter, the Directorate of School Education said the DCs have been directed to decide on school closure or holding of classes in the online mode in all government and private schools.

“The government has decided that the deputy commissioners shall assess the prevailing situation in their respective districts in view of the severe AQI levels and implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi and NCR and may decide on closure/holding of classes in online mode in private and government schools -- primary, elementary and secondary -- in the interest of the health and safety of the students as per the need,” the letter read.

“The assessment for rural and urban areas of the concerned districts may be carried out separately and necessary measures may be taken accordingly,” according to the letter.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

#Environment #Faridabad #Gurugram #Hisar #Pollution #Rohtak