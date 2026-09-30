Haryana Government committed women empowerment: Minister Shruti Choudhry

Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry said women’s empowerment and their economic and social upliftment remained a priority for the state government, which had implemented several schemes to ensure that women and children had access to healthcare, nutrition and other support services.

Speaking as the chief guest at an Angan Milan programme organised by the Women and Child Development Department under the Seva Sankalp campaign at Aarohi School in Tosham today, she said women were being continuously empowered under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Choudhry said the government was working to promote the welfare and self-reliance of women. She said women’s health was being addressed through various health services, while nutrition programmes focused on the health and well-being of women and newborn children.

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“Ensuring proper nutrition for both the mother and the child is essential,” she said, adding that efforts were being made to ensure that all eligible women received the benefits of various government schemes.

During the programme, the minister visited stalls set up by various departments and agencies showcasing schemes and services, including Ayushman Bharat, MSME, the Rural Livelihood Mission, the POCSO Act, Sakhi One Stop Centre, Annaprashan, the Chief Minister’s Milk Gift Scheme, nutrition programmes, crèche centres, Sashakt Nari-Sashakt Samaj, God Bharai and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.