Haryana Government defers new property tax rates till October 1

Providing relief to property owners of the state, the Haryana Government has decided to defer the implementation of the new property tax rates by one month. The new property tax regime, which was earlier scheduled to come into effect from September 1, will now be implemented from October 1, 2026.

Advertisement

The state government has introduced a new collector-rate-based property tax assessment system to replace the existing property tax assessment system. Property owners have a one month chance to pay their property tax under existing rates until the end of September. Under the new methodology, tax will be calculated through a formula based on plot or carpet area, collector rate and floor factor. As per the authorities if anyone wants to calculate his/her property tax as per new regime, there is a link available on no dues certificate portal of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department.

Advertisement

Under the new tax regime, the government has divided the cities into different categories and tax rates. Faridabad, Gurugram and Manesar Corporations are in the A1 category, while Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonepat and Yamunanagar Corporations are in the A2 category. All Municipal Councils have been kept in B category, and all Municipal Committees have been kept in C category, said the notification issued by the department.

Advertisement

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma said the Urban Local Bodies Department has extended the effective date of the new property tax rates by one month. The decision will give the citizens additional time to pay their property tax under the existing rates before the new system comes into force.

As per the revised schedule, the residents of Karnal can pay their property tax according to the old rates until September 30, 2026, she said, adding that the extension has been provided to ensure that the citizens get adequate time to understand and prepare for the new property tax system.

Advertisement

Sharma said after the implementation of the new tax, assessment and payment of property tax will be carried out according to the provisions prescribed in the new notification issued by the department. The MC Commissioner appealed to the residents to make use of September to pay their property tax under the existing rates.

“The property owners who have outstanding tax dues can take advantage of the additional time and complete their payments before the new rates come into effect,” she added.

The commissioner also clarified that the property owners who had already paid their property tax would not face any adverse financial impact under the new system for the financial year 2026-27.

She further clarified that the outstanding property tax amounts pertaining to financial year 2025-26 and earlier, along with the interest payable on such dues, would not be affected by the new notification. These outstanding amounts will continue to be collected under the provisions of the earlier system.