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Home / Haryana / Haryana Government directs striking sanitation workers to resume duty by September 5

Haryana Government directs striking sanitation workers to resume duty by September 5

Workers warned of legal, departmental action if they fail to comply with the directives

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:49 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers protest in Jhajjar. Tribune photo
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The state government has directed sanitation workers of municipal bodies who are on strike to resume their duties by September 5, warning that failure to comply would invite legal and departmental action.

In an order issued by the Urban Local Bodies Department on Wednesday, all Municipal Commissioners and District Municipal Commissioners have been asked to inform the protesting sanitation workers in their respective jurisdiction to report for duty by the deadline.

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Confirming the development, Satyendra Duhan, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, said the civic body was in the process of implementing the directives.

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In the communiqué, the department said sanitation is an essential service and is also the first statutory duty of municipal bodies under the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973. It further pointed out that sanitation work comes under the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974.

The letter further stated that sanitation workers in municipal bodies had been remaining absent from duty since August 6, 2026, without permission from competent authorities or any prior notice. These employees are also participating in the strike being organised by the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana.

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“The striking employees are not only preventing other workers from performing their duties but also causing damage to sanitation equipment, machinery and other municipal resources. FIRs have also been registered against some of the protesting employees in this connection,” the letter maintained.

The department expressed concern that the disruption in sanitation services could aggravate the spread of diseases, particularly at a time when the state is facing the threat of flu and viral fever.

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