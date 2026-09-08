Haryana Government expands ambit of Lado Lakshmi Yojana

The Haryana Government has decided to raise the annual family income eligibility limit under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, bringing more women within the ambit of the scheme.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the scheme was launched to economically empower women and provide them monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100. The registration portal for newly eligible women will be opened shortly.

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Saini also clarified that women receiving or registering for benefits under the scheme would continue to avail themselves of benefits under other government schemes.