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Home / Haryana / Haryana Government expands free dialysis network

Haryana Government expands free dialysis network

Sets 2-week deadline for new centres

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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has issued directions to the medical colleges to commence dialysis services under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Representational iStock
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The government has approved the expansion of free dialysis services to Maharishi Chyawan Government Medical Colleges, Koriyawas, Narnaul, and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa, Faridabad, translating a key Budget announcement into action on the ground.

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The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Family Welfare & Medical Education and Research Department, Dr Sumita Misra, has issued directions to the medical colleges to commence dialysis services under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode within the next two weeks. The move is aimed at ensuring that critical kidney care services become available to patients without delay.

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Since the launch of free dialysis services in government hospitals in 2024, the state has conducted over 2.60 lakh dialysis sessions across 22 institutions, incurring an expenditure of over Rs 57 crore.

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