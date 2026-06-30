Haryana Government forms two panels to boost sports governance

In a first, the Haryana Government has constituted two high-level committees to strengthen coordination among departments involved in sports promotion and development. The newly notified State Sports Administrative Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will provide policy direction, strategic leadership and ensure coordination among departments.

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The State Sports Executive Committee, headed by the Administrative Secretary, Sports Department, will oversee implementation of sports policies, schemes and programmes. A sports portal will also be developed to maintain details of sports infrastructure across departments.

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