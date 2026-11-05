Haryana Government gives new posting orders to 5 HCS officers

The Haryana Government on Thursday transferred five Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers with immediate effect.

2019-batch HCS officer Dheeraj Chahal, who was awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Joint State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad. His batchmate Sanjay Bishnoi has been given charge as Deputy Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

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The 2020-batch officers, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Kumar and Ajay Singh, who have all been posted as City Magistrates, have been given additional charge of District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), in Fatehabad, Hisar and Sirsa districts, respectively.

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The posting orders of 2011-batch HCS officer Nishu Nee Namrata Singal will be issued later on.