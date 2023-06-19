Haryana government has pushed Panipat back: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 18

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has pushed the industrial city Panipat into the abyss of backwardness.

Hooda was speaking as the chief guest at a “Jan Milan” programme organised by Congress leader Virender Singh in a private school here today. Congress state president Uday Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda along with other MLAs and ex-MLAs were present at the programme.

Hooda interacted with members of various market associations, industrial associations, traders’ associations, other social organisations, party leaders and workers. He said the people of the state have made up their minds to form the Congress government, and elections are a mere formality. The Congress has been organising public meetings with the aim of providing a welfare government to the public in future, he added.

The party will decide its manifesto and policies on the basis of its dialogue with the public, Hooda said.

Prior to the meeting, Hooda in a press conference held at the PWD B&R rest house said the present coalition government is a non-performing government. The state was at the top in terms of development during the Congress regime, and we aim at achieving the same again, he added.

“All promises related to pension for the elderly, old pension scheme for employees, free 100-sq yard plots for the poor, gas cylinders and recruitment to vacant government posts would be fulfilled,” he asserted.

“The government refused to give grants to the universities, resulting in fee hike. This will deprive the children of poor and middle-class families of education. The condition of the health sector is such that there are no doctors and staff in hospitals,” he alleged.