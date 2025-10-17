Haryana Government hikes monthly old-age pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200

On completion of one year in office of the BJP Government’s third straight term in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced to increase old-age pension to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 per month, officials said.

Saini also announced fresh plot allotments under the rural and urban housing schemes, and development grants worth Rs 2,697 crore for panchayats and local bodies.

The Chief Minister said the people of Haryana gave a big mandate that helped the BJP retain power in the Assembly elections held in October last year.

“The mandate reflected people’s faith in the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, his ideals of nationalism, good governance, Antyodaya philosophy, and the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” Saini said.

In the past year, Saini said, the state government fulfilled 46 of the 217 poll promises made ahead of the Assembly elections, as he promised to fulfil 90 resolutions in the current financial year.

The promises fulfilled include Lado Lakshmi Yojna, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, he said, adding that work on the remaining poll promises is progressing steadily.

Addressing a ‘Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas’ event in Panchkula, the Chief Minister announced the hike in old-age pension from November 1.

The state government is undertaking equitable development and working with renewed speed and energy to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India, Saini said.

Saini said in the past year, 2,716 projects worth Rs 25,515 crore were inaugurated or their foundations were laid across the state.

“We do not do politics to mislead... We fulfil what we promise,” Saini claimed, crediting the strength of the “triple-engine” government in the state.

The BJP continues to be in power in the state and at the Centre, besides securing a sweeping victory in the civic polls earlier this year.

Saini announced the allotment of 8,029 plots to the beneficiaries in 141 villages and two mega village panchayats across the state under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

In addition, 518 plots were allotted in Pinjore under the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana.

Saini also released more than Rs 1,044 crore to the panchayats towards stamp duty and electricity cess, while Rs 169 crore was given for the construction of ‘phirnis’ (peripheral roads) in 322 villages across Haryana.

More than Rs 1,483 crore was also released to the urban local bodies for development works in towns.

Extending greetings to the people of the state ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, the Chief Minister said today is a golden day in Haryana’s era of development and public welfare.

“The first year of the third term of the BJP government, dedicated to resolve, service, and commitment, has been completed, which is a moment of pride for all,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous regimes, Saini claimed that the Scheduled Castes, who had long been deprived of their rightful opportunities, are now being empowered through increased participation in government jobs, and panchayat and local body elections.

“The government has placed farmers at the heart of its policies. Over the last 11 crop seasons, Rs 1.54 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers,” he said.

“Ensuring payment within 48 hours of crop sale is a testament to the government’s transparent and efficient procurement system. To support the farmers affected by deficient rainfall last year, the government released Rs 1,345 crore as a bonus at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre for kharif crops,” Saini said.

Also, 1.8 lakh youths have been recruited in government service during the past decade, including 33,949 appointments made in the last year alone, Saini said.

Recruitment for 17,000 more posts is currently under way, he added.

Referring to his recent visit to Japan, Saini said nine Japanese companies have expressed interest in investing approximately Rs 5,000 crore in Haryana, and have signed MoUs to that effect.

These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 15,000 youth, he said.

Saini, an OBC face of the party, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second time on October 17, 2024.