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Home / Haryana / Haryana Government in touch with Centre for smooth paddy purchase: CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Government in touch with Centre for smooth paddy purchase: CM Nayab Saini

Farmers have been demanding advanced procurement from September 15

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Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the state government is in touch with the Centre to ensure smooth paddy procurement. Farmers have been demanding advanced procurement from September 15 and have announced a protest if the demand is not accepted.Saini, during his Kurukshetra visit, said, “The state government is in constant contact with the Central government. Procurement will be carried out in a smooth manner. Paddy with high moisture content creates difficulties for all, including the government, commission agents and procurement agencies; therefore, farmers should bring their produce in accordance with the prescribed moisture parameters. If the moisture content is as per the norms, there will be no issues.”

During the visit, the CM paid obeisance at Jyotisar Tirtha and also inspected the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra at Jyotisar. Saini said advanced technologies such as augmented reality, projection mapping, holographic presentations, and immersive visual experiences have been employed to bring key episodes of the Mahabharata to life.

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He said Kurukshetra is being developed as a major hub for spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism, and the Jyotisar Tirtha and the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra have been playing crucial role in this direction.

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