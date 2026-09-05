Haryana Government in touch with Centre for smooth paddy purchase: CM Nayab Saini

During the visit, the CM paid obeisance at Jyotisar Tirtha and also inspected the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra at Jyotisar. Saini said advanced technologies such as augmented reality, projection mapping, holographic presentations, and immersive visual experiences have been employed to bring key episodes of the Mahabharata to life.

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He said Kurukshetra is being developed as a major hub for spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism, and the Jyotisar Tirtha and the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra have been playing crucial role in this direction.