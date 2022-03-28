Haryana Government invites applications for Energy Conservation Award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

To promote energy conservation and reduce power consumption, the Department of New and Renewable Energy, Haryana, and HAREDA has invited applications for the State Energy Conservation Awards from eligible consumers of various categories for 2020-21 by March 31. The state government awards up to Rs 2 lakh will be given for the year 2020-21.

An official spokesperson said the State Energy Conservation Award was given to the institutions doing excellent work in the field of energy conservation by industrial, commercial, government, institutional, group residential buildings and making proper use of technology and energy efficiency. In addition, these include new promotional projects in innovation or new technologies or R&D projects. The spokesperson said for information related to guidelines under this scheme, visit the website of HAREDA https://hareda.gov.in/. Apart from this, the Department of New and Renewable Energy can also be contacted during any working day.