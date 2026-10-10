The Haryana Women and Child Development Department has invited online applications for state-level awards for 2026-27 to honour women for outstanding contributions in various fields. Eligible applicants can apply at http://onlinemis.wcdhry.gov.in/gaurav by November 5.

A government spokesperson said the awards include the Sushma Swaraj Award, carrying Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a shawl; the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award, with Rs 1.50 lakh and a citation; the Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Award, with Rs 1 lakh and a citation; and the Bahan Shanno Devi Panchayati Raj Award, carrying Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

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Women in the categories of government employees, social workers and entrepreneurs will receive Rs 21,000 each, along with a citation and a shawl. Applications received at the district level will be scrutinised by the District-Level Recommendation Committee. After verification, including police verification of eligible cases recommended by the committee, the applications will be forwarded to the department headquarters within the prescribed time limit.