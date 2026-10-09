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Home / Haryana / Haryana Government issues guidelines for NSS awards

Haryana Government issues guidelines for NSS awards

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:08 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has issued guidelines for the State NSS Awards to recognise outstanding contributions by National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinators, programme officers, units and volunteers engaged in voluntary community service.

The awards will be given in four categories—one university NSS programme coordinator, one district (+2 schools)/polytechnic NSS programme coordinator, 10 NSS programme officers and units, and 30 NSS volunteers. The programme officer and unit category will include at least two male and two female awardees from the +2 council/polytechnic sector, while at least eight volunteer awards will go to candidates from the same sector.

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For volunteer awards, candidates must have completed two NSS sessions, 240 hours of service and at least one seven-day special camp. They must also have participated in at least one national/regional/state or district-level NSS programme. The prescribed age limit is below 26 years, relaxed to 29 years for SC/ST candidates, subject to other eligibility conditions.

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The authorities have asked programme coordinators to invite nominations from their respective NSS units and submit them by October 31. Nominations are to be submitted to the State NSS Cell, Department of Higher Education, Shiksha Sadan, Sector-5, Panchkula. The guidelines state that applications through email will not be accepted and incomplete applications will be rejected.

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