Haryana government mulls long-term job security for sanitation workers

The state government is mulling over an initiative to provide better socio-economic security to sanitation workers employed on municipal rolls in urban local bodies.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given an in-principle approval to bring these employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, so that they can avail benefits almost similar to those available to regular employees, be it job security, regular wage increase and other benefits.

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“The state government is committed to the welfare of every section of society in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. This in-principle decision to provide job security, better wages and social security benefits to sanitation workers on municipal rolls is part of this commitment,” he said.

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At present, 13,093 sanitation workers are employed on municipal rolls in urban local bodies across the state. These employees are currently being paid a monthly amount of Rs 20,590. The government’s decision to bring them under the ambit of the Act will pave the way for making their future more secure and dignified.

Through this initiative, job security will be ensured for sanitation workers on municipal rolls up to the age of 60 years. Besides, they will receive a risk allowance of Rs 2,000 per month.

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Eligible employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees Act, 2024 will be able to avail annual dearness allowance, death-cum-gratuity, maternity leave, ex-gratia financial assistance under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL), and benefits related to appointment. The government has also taken steps towards ensuring gratuity benefits for the employees.

Taking another in-principle decision, the government agreed to provide an additional 15 per cent amount in the monthly wages over and above the eligibility-based benefits available under the Act. The move will provide direct financial benefit to sanitation workers who have been serving on municipal rolls for a long period.

The monthly amount payable to sanitation workers who have been working on municipal rolls for more than 10 years will increase to Rs 25,560. In addition, the government has agreed in principle to increase the dearness allowance every six months.