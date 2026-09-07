DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana government mulls long-term job security for sanitation workers

Haryana government mulls long-term job security for sanitation workers

CM has given an in-principle approval to bring these employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stray animals rummage through garbage piled on roads amid the ongoing sanitation workers’ strike. File
Advertisement

The state government is mulling over an initiative to provide better socio-economic security to sanitation workers employed on municipal rolls in urban local bodies.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given an in-principle approval to bring these employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, so that they can avail benefits almost similar to those available to regular employees, be it job security, regular wage increase and other benefits.

Advertisement

“The state government is committed to the welfare of every section of society in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. This in-principle decision to provide job security, better wages and social security benefits to sanitation workers on municipal rolls is part of this commitment,” he said.

Advertisement

At present, 13,093 sanitation workers are employed on municipal rolls in urban local bodies across the state. These employees are currently being paid a monthly amount of Rs 20,590. The government’s decision to bring them under the ambit of the Act will pave the way for making their future more secure and dignified.

Through this initiative, job security will be ensured for sanitation workers on municipal rolls up to the age of 60 years. Besides, they will receive a risk allowance of Rs 2,000 per month.

Advertisement

Eligible employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees Act, 2024 will be able to avail annual dearness allowance, death-cum-gratuity, maternity leave, ex-gratia financial assistance under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL), and benefits related to appointment. The government has also taken steps towards ensuring gratuity benefits for the employees.

Taking another in-principle decision, the government agreed to provide an additional 15 per cent amount in the monthly wages over and above the eligibility-based benefits available under the Act. The move will provide direct financial benefit to sanitation workers who have been serving on municipal rolls for a long period.

The monthly amount payable to sanitation workers who have been working on municipal rolls for more than 10 years will increase to Rs 25,560. In addition, the government has agreed in principle to increase the dearness allowance every six months.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts