Haryana Government nod to Rs561-cr relief for crop damage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The Haryana Government has approved an amount of Rs 561.11 crore as crop damage compensation to farmers who have suffered crop damage due to heavy rain, waterlogging and insect attacks. This amount is being distributed to the farmers sequentially.

An official spokesperson said that orders were given to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to assess the damage caused to the crops of cotton, moong, paddy, bajra and sugarcane due to heavy rain, waterlogging and insect attacks in the state for ‘special girdawari kharif-2021’.

The Deputy Commissioners had sent the crop damage assessment report to the government through the Divisional Commissioners concerned and after analysing it, the government has approved an amount of Rs 561.11 crore as compensation.

The spokesman said that Rs 172.32 crore has been approved for Hisar district, Rs 127.02 crore for Bhiwani, Rs 95.29 crore for Fatehabad, Rs 72.86 crore for Sirsa, Rs 45.24 crore for Charkhi Dadri, Rs 24.51 crore for Jhajjar, Rs 12.26 crore for Sonepat, Rs 10.45 crore for Rohtak, Rs 58.28 lakh for Palwal, Rs 52.05 lakh for Nuh, Rs 3.78 lakh for Karnal and Rs 10,000 for Gurugram.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently announced to increase the crop compensation amount from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000. Along with this, an increase of 25 per cent was also announced in the slab of compensation for less than this amount.