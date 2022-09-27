Haryana Government notifies Adampur as panchayat

Chandigarh, September 26
Politically significant Adampur in Hisar district will again be a gram panchayat. The state government has notified it as gram panchayat with 20 wards, including those reserved for women.
Four wards will be reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, while one will be reserved for members of the Backward Classes (A).
Apparently bowing to the people’s demand, the government excluded Adampur village from the jurisdiction of the Adampur Municipal Committee through a notification under the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973.
