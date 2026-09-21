Haryana Government notifies Right to Business Act

The Haryana Government has notified the Right to Business Act, 2026, which provides time-bound in-principle approval in 15 days and a 36-month moratorium period during which no inspection shall be conducted and no coercive measure shall be taken against an enterprise.

The eligible enterprise under the Act is defined as a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise that is a manufacturing unit, whether new or existing, undertaking expansion. The enterprise shall furnish to the District Nodal Agency a declaration of intent for the issuance of a certificate of in-principle approval, which must be decided within 15 days.

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The Agency shall issue a certificate of in-principle approval or reject the declaration of intent. In case the certificate of in-principle approval is not granted within the stipulated period, the same shall be forwarded to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre, who has to take the decision within 10 days.

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The District Nodal Agency will have to maintain a record of the declaration of intent, the certificate of in-principle approval, and the deemed approval issued to the eligible enterprise. During the moratorium period of three years, an eligible enterprise shall initiate the process of obtaining all requisite approvals from the concerned competent authority mandatorily through the Invest Haryana Single Window Portal of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre. However, an inspection during the moratorium period may be undertaken upon receipt of a complaint. Such an inspection must be ordered by the head of the concerned competent authority, with the reasons recorded in writing, and conducted by an officer not below the rank of Joint Director.

A senior officer of the Industry Department said, “The existing regulatory framework governing the establishment and operation of business enterprises in Haryana requires entrepreneurs to obtain multiple approvals, licences and registrations from various government authorities before commencing operations. Such approvals are often processed sequentially by different state agencies, resulting in prolonged delays and significant procedural burdens for businesses, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which generally possess limited financial and administrative resources.”