Haryana Government notifies scheme for good governance awards

Chan digarh, November 19

The Haryana Government has notified the Haryana Good Governance Award Scheme, 2022 (Haryana Sushasan Puraskaar Yojana, 2022) to reward the employees contributing through their individual innovations and extraordinary efforts in government schemes.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the awards would be given at the state and district levels. At the state level, the first prize would be of Rs 51,000, the second prize Rs 31,000 and the third prize Rs 21,000. At the district level, the first prize would be of Rs 31,000, the second prize Rs 21,000 and the third prize Rs 11,000.

He said a maximum of 10 awards would be given at the state level. There would be two prizes for the first place, three for the second place and five for the third position. Similarly, for all three ranks at the district level, three awards would be given in each district.

He said interested officers, employees or teams of employees, who have done remarkable work in economic, infrastructure, social sector or state flagship programmes, might send their applications to the heads of their departments or organisations.

After scrutiny, the applications would be forwarded to the administrative secretaries concerned. They would then upload those applications on “HaryanaGoodGovernanceAwards.haryana.gov.in” portal by November 30.

