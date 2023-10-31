Haryana Government okays 604 flood control schemes at cost of Rs 1,205 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

In an effort to strengthen flood control measures in the state, the Haryana Government has granted in-principle approval for 604 new schemes. This initiative, with a total budget of Rs 1,205.89 crore, was approved during a meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, convened under CM Manohar Lal Khattar today.

The majority of the schemes focus on the protection of population and agricultural land, procurement of flood machinery, reclamation of land, conservation and reuse of water and renovation or reconstruction of structures for a smooth flow of drains.

The new schemes included 77 for Yamunanagar, 67 for Jhajjar, 42 for Sonepat, 36 for Rohtak, 53 for Ambala, 43 for Kaithal, 31 for Kurukshetra, 16 for Hisar, 22 for Charkhi Dadri, 27 for Fatehabad, 20 for Karnal, 28 for Jind, 17 for Panipat, 15 for Bhiwani, 18 for Nuh, five each for Mahendragarh and Faridabad, 14 for Palwal, 42 for Panchkula, 10 for Sirsa and three each for Rewari and Gurugram.

The CM instructed all Deputy Commissioners to collect requests from residents in their respective districts for the construction of dams to mitigate flood risk. They were also told to collect resolutions in this regard from panchayats and transmit them to the headquarters through the Divisional Commissioners.

Regarding the desilting of canals, rivers, or drains, the CM proposed the establishment of a set standard for the depth at which desilting should occur. The responsibility for desilting would fall to the Irrigation Department up to a specified depth, with the Mining Department taking over if the silt level is below that point.

He also suggested that the departments set a minimum water flow capacity in canals or drains to prevent flooding during monsoon. This approach aims to improve the management of silt and water flow in these water bodies.

