Haryana Government prioritising healthcare services in rural areas: Minister Arti Singh Rao

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the state government was working to strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that citizens in rural areas have access to superior medical facilities.

With this objective in mind, Rao said, special emphasis was being placed on upgrading healthcare institutions to meet local needs and population requirements, providing necessary human resources and enhancing the quality of health services.

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She was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sidhrawali and a new Sub-Health Centre in Rathiwas. Besides, the work of upgrade the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Daulatabad to a Community Health Centre (CHC) was also launched.

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“The government aims to make healthcare services more accessible so people do not have to rely on distant hospitals for routine treatment and essential services. The expansion of health facilities in Sidhrawali, Daultabad, and Rathiwas is a significant step in this direction. The initiative will not only provide better healthcare services to the local population but also help alleviate the burden of patient overcrowding at existing health facilities,” she said.