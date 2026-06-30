Haryana Government puts key building code changes on hold until systems are in place

The Haryana Government has put the implementation of several key provisions of the amended Haryana Building Code-2017 on hold until an online portal is developed, architects are empanelled for third-party certification and rates for purchasable floor area ratio are notified.

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In a clarification issued on June 26, Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, Anurag Agarwal, informed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the Urban Local Bodies Department, the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation that the amendments notified on December 8, 2025, would be implemented only after the necessary systems are in place.

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The clarification states that occupation certificates for low-risk buildings through self-certification and for high-risk buildings through third-party certification will be issued only after the online portal is operational. It further adds that third-party certification for high-risk buildings will begin only after architects are empanelled. The government also clarified that the provision allowing the purchase of additional floor area ratio beyond the prescribed base limits for industrial and commercial projects will become effective only after the government finalises the applicable charges.

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It further said that until the National Building Code provisions are replaced through a suitable amendment, the existing National Building Code provisions incorporated in the Haryana Building Code will continue to apply.

The clarification warns that any building constructed by using additional purchasable floor area ratio without approval of building plans during the transition period will be treated as “non-compoundable”.