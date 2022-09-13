Haryana Government scheme helps 41 pupils secure seats in IITs

Chandigarh, September 12
As many as 41 students of government schools, enrolled under the state government’s Super 100 scheme, cleared JEE Advanced 2022 and secured seats in the IITs. The scheme was launched for providing free coaching and other facilities to meritorious students. A total of 101 students took coaching under this initiative. CM ML Khattar, extended his best wishes to the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...
Video: Class 7 boy on bicycle brutally attacked by street dog in Kerala
Data shows India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases s...