Haryana government shifts 5 IPS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The state government has issued posting and transfer orders of five IPS officers.

Arun Singh, DIG/SVB(H) has been given the additional charge of DIG/HPA, Madhuban. Shiv Charan, DIG/HAP, Madhuban, with additional charge of DIG/HPA Madhuban has been posted as DIG/HAP, Madhuban. Surinder Pal Singh, AIG/Provisioning, Panchkula has been posted as DCP, Panchkula.

Mohit Handa, DCP, Panchkula, has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar. Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, Yamunanagar has been posted as AIG/Provisioning, Panchkula.