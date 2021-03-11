Haryana government shifts 5 IPS officers

Chandigarh, May 23
The state government has issued posting and transfer orders of five IPS officers.
Arun Singh, DIG/SVB(H) has been given the additional charge of DIG/HPA, Madhuban. Shiv Charan, DIG/HAP, Madhuban, with additional charge of DIG/HPA Madhuban has been posted as DIG/HAP, Madhuban. Surinder Pal Singh, AIG/Provisioning, Panchkula has been posted as DCP, Panchkula.
Mohit Handa, DCP, Panchkula, has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar. Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, Yamunanagar has been posted as AIG/Provisioning, Panchkula.
