Haryana Government to hold talks with power staff, engineers ahead of proposed stir

Amid the ongoing dispute over privatisation of the power sector and the proposed three-day strike from August 11 to 13, the state government has decided to hold talks with employees’ unions and engineers in a bid to resolve the issue.

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Energy Minister Anil Vij is slated to meet representatives of electricity employees’ unions and engineers’ associations tomorrow. Representatives of all five engineers’ associations in Haryana, along with office-bearers of various employee organisations, are likely to attend. The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited has sent invitations to all organisations concerned.

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“They are giving parallel licence to private parties for power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh. Gurugram alone is the biggest revenue generator, contributing nearly 42% to the share. If at all the government wants to give distribution in private hands, these parties should set up their own infrastructure and not use the government infrastructure to fill their pockets,” said Rajinder Rana of the All Haryana Power Corporations Workers’ Union, Hisar.

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He said the unions would attend tomorrow’s meeting and hoped the government would “see logic”. Meanwhile, the proposed strike is receiving support from electricity employees and engineers across the country. The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers has decided to organise demonstrations nationwide on August 11 in solidarity with Haryana employees, said EEFI national vice-president Subhash Lamba.

It also decided that trade unions in all states would ensure that no employees were sent to Haryana to maintain power supply during the strike.