Haryana Government to notify MSME Export Policy

After launching Industrial Policy 2.0, the Haryana Government is set to notify the “Progressive MSME & Export Policy” shortly, marking a strategic pivot towards cementing the state’s position as a premier global industrial hub. While the overarching Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026 focuses on attracting over Rs 5 lakh crore through large, mega and ultra mega investments, the government has designed a robust framework to ensure these giants act as anchors for a flourishing MSME ecosystem.

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“MSMEs are an integral part of our industrial forte. We are concentrating on big investments but that doesn’t mean we will ignore MSMEs. We will soon notify a special policy which will reaffirm Haryana’s position as an MSME incubator and export hub,” said Industries Minister Rao Narbir.

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By fostering massive projects in manufacturing, logistics, and components, the state is creating a vast vendor network that provides local MSMEs with unprecedented access to integrated infrastructure, including new private mega industrial parks, Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), and logistics corridors. This transition not only reduces operational costs through superior connectivity and utility access but also encourages decentralisation, with higher incentives offered for expansion in “Prime/Focus” and “Sub-Prime” areas to drive industrial growth beyond traditional hubs.

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To further empower entrepreneurs, particularly women-led enterprises, the state has introduced nine dedicated sectoral policies. These range from Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and Pharmaceuticals to AI and Green Energy. Unlike rigid, one-size-fits-all frameworks, these policies offer flexible incentives, including CAPEX and OPEX subsidies, research and development support, and employment generation benefits. This multi-pronged approach allows investors to tailor their business models for long-term competitiveness.

Highlighting the vision behind this dual-policy structure, Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner & Secretary, Industry & Commerce, said, “The government’s strategy is to avoid pigeonholing benefits. We are creating a balanced ecosystem where the heavy lifting of mega-projects directly fuels the growth of the MSME sector, providing women entrepreneurs with the flexibility and financial support needed to thrive in an evolving global market.”

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By integrating these specialised sectoral incentives with massive infrastructural development, Haryana is effectively lowering entry barriers for smaller players. The combination of state-backed capacity building, export subsidies, and “green” incentives ensures that the state does not just attract capital, but also cultivates a sustainable, inclusive and diverse industrial landscape that positions Haryana as a top-tier destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.